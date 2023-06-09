Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .232.
- Olivares has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including eight multi-hit games (17.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Wells (4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.