The semifinals at the French Open is scheduled for Friday, with Novak Djokovic, the No. 3-ranked player, and Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, battling it out for a chance at the tournament title.

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Djokovic look to knock off Alcaraz.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Alcaraz took down Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Alcaraz fell in the round of 32 to No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 3-6, 6-7 on May 15.

Djokovic advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 11-ranked Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djokovic's previous tournament, he clashed with No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals on May 17 and was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

In the lone matchup between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the last five years, which took place in the semifinals at Mutua Madrid Open, Alcaraz came out on top, registering the 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 win.

In three total sets, Alcaraz has the advantage, winning two of them, while Djokovic has won one.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have played 38 total games, with Alcaraz taking 20 games and Djokovic being victorious in 18.

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic -200 Odds to Win Match +165 -155 Odds to Win Tournament +210 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.7% 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 32.3% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.