Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others in the Florida Panthers-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at BB&T Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has scored 109 points in 79 games (40 goals and 69 assists).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Carter Verhaeghe has 73 total points for Florida, with 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 66 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1

