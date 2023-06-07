The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Pasquantino has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 59 games (37.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 27 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

