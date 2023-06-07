Wednesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (34-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-43) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (4-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-9) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a 3-5-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30.6%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-16 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (236 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals Schedule