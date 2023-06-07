Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .298.
- Pratto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in five of them (13.9%).
- He has scored in 13 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
