The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 28 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings