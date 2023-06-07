Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.069 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .136.
- Bradley has gotten a hit in 11 of 37 games this year (29.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Bradley has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.257
|AVG
|.111
|.350
|OBP
|.143
|.371
|SLG
|.148
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
