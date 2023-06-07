On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .234 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 22 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

