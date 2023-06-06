Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (12.1%).
- In 22 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 41st, 1.350 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.