Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (33-28) will host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-42) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, June 6, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.19 ERA)

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Marlins have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win six times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

