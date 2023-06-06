Tuesday's game between the Miami Marlins (33-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-42) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.19 ERA).

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-5-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those games).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (31.2%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won six of 29 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (235 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule