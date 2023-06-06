After hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Marlins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .298.

Pratto will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers in his last outings.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.9% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 14 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings