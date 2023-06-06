Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Marlins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Olivares is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 44), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 41st, 1.350 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.