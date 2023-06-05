Vinnie Pasquantino -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .255 with 25 walks and 24 runs scored.

Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (35 of 58), with multiple hits 14 times (24.1%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (12.1%).

He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

