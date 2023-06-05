The Miami Marlins (32-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-41) square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the Marlins and Carlos Hernandez (0-3) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

The Royals will send Hernandez (0-3) out to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has a 4.76 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .236 against him over his 24 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.