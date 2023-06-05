Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Hernandez heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits to the Colorado Rockies.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson

