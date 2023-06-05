Monday's contest features the Miami Marlins (32-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-41) matching up at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have put together a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those matchups).

The Royals have won in 15, or 31.9%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule