MJ Melendez and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .214.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (37.0%), including six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 23 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings