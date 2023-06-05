On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Braxton Garrett

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.9% of them.

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine of 26 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 8 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings