Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has a home run and a walk while hitting .227.

In four of six games this year, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Waters has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings