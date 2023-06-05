Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), with more than one RBI four times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 31 GP 27 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

