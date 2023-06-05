Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), with more than one RBI four times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
