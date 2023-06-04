Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 21st in MLB action with 59 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).

The Royals are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Royals strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.426).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Singer is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Singer is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer -

