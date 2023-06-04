How to Watch the Royals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB action with 59 home runs. They average one per game.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).
- The Royals are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .298.
- The Royals strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.426).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brady Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Singer is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Singer is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
