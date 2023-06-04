The Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).

Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). On defense they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

At home the Heat are picking up 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries