Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .292.
- Pratto has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this year (seven of 33), with more than one RBI five times (15.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
