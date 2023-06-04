On Sunday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .212 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 23 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

