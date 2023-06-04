Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .264 with eight doubles and nine walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 10 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6).
