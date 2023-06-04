Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .227 with a home run and a walk.
- Waters has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 45th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6 K/9 ranks 62nd.
