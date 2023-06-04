On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .236.

In 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 30 GP 27 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings