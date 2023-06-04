Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Rockies
|Royals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Rockies Odds
|Royals vs Rockies Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .236.
- In 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 45th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.