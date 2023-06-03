The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge head into the second of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

New York's .422 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in the majors with a .466 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .245 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 327.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cole has registered seven quality starts this season.

Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.

Grove has one start of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - -

