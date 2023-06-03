The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.806) this season.

Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (35 of 56), with multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (16.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Pasquantino has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 26 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

