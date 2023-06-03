On Saturday, June 3 at 4:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (17-40) host the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium. Daniel Lynch will get the ball for the Royals, while Austin Gomber will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Rockies have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Royals (-145). Kansas City is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite eight times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite five times in the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 12 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

