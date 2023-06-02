Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 55 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
