Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
  • Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.7% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 of 55 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
.263 AVG .344
.348 OBP .429
.463 SLG .639
10 XBH 10
3 HR 4
13 RBI 6
7/11 K/BB 11/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 26
18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
