Vinnie Pasquantino will lead the charge for the Kansas City Royals (17-39) on Friday, June 2, when they square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (24-34) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' game against the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Rockies with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have not won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter in three chances.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have won in 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 17 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Drew Waters 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.