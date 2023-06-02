Jordan Lyles and Chase Anderson are the projected starters when the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies face off on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB action with 56 total home runs.

Kansas City is 24th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).

The Royals' .296 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The Royals' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.05 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.433).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lyles (0-9) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lyles is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lyles will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera

