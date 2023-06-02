Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Zack Wheeler and the Phillies going up against Josiah Gray and the Nationals.

Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 2.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (0-0) when the teams play on Friday.

MIL: Burnes CIN: Williamson 11 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.1 IP) 3.68 ERA 5.02 8.3 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

MIL Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Brewers at Reds

Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Shintaro Fujinami (2-5) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-4) when the teams meet on Friday.

OAK: Fujinami MIA: Cabrera 17 (30 IP) Games/IP 11 (52 IP) 12.00 ERA 5.02 9.3 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Athletics at Marlins

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will look to Gray (4-5) for the game between the clubs Friday.

PHI: Wheeler WSH: Gray 11 (65 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 2.77 10.5 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

PHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 WSH Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Phillies at Nationals

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the clubs play Friday.

STL: Flaherty PIT: Contreras 11 (58 IP) Games/IP 10 (52 IP) 4.81 ERA 4.33 9.0 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) when the clubs face off Friday.

TB: Glasnow BOS: Whitlock 1 (4.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 6.23 ERA 5.14 16.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rays at Red Sox

Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (2-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.

TOR: Bassitt NYM: Verlander 11 (66.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (30 IP) 3.80 ERA 4.80 7.7 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Blue Jays at Mets

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (5-1) when the clubs meet Friday.

SEA: Castillo TEX: Gray 11 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.2 IP) 2.69 ERA 2.81 10.7 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mariners at Rangers

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (1-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CLE: Civale MIN: Ober 2 (12.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.1 IP) 2.84 ERA 2.68 5.7 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Guardians at Twins

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.

LAA: Ohtani HOU: Valdez 11 (65 IP) Games/IP 11 (72 IP) 2.91 ERA 2.38 12.5 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Angels at Astros

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

DET: Olson CHW: Scholtens 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (16.2 IP) - ERA 3.24 - K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -150

-150 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Tigers at White Sox

Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (0-9) for the game between the teams Friday.

COL: Anderson KC: Lyles 5 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.2 IP) 1.31 ERA 7.15 4.4 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -125

-125 COL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rockies at Royals

Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Michael Wacha (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CHC: Taillon SD: Wacha 8 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.1 IP) 7.76 ERA 3.45 9.2 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cubs at Padres

Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (6-3) when the teams play Friday.

ATL: Morton ARI: Kelly 10 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (63.2 IP) 3.59 ERA 3.11 9.8 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Diamondbacks

ATL Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Braves at Diamondbacks

Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-0) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (6-4) when the teams play Friday.

NYY: Severino LAD: Kershaw 2 (11.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (62.1 IP) 1.59 ERA 3.32 7.9 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Dodgers

Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (4-5) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

BAL: Kremer SF: Webb 11 (59 IP) Games/IP 11 (72 IP) 4.58 ERA 3.12 7.3 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Orioles at Giants

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.