Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Massey -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Massey enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
- Massey has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (13 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
