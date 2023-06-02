Michael Massey -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Massey enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467 with one homer.

Massey has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (13 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

