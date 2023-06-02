Friday, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Olivares has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (17 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 20 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings