Friday, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
  • In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Olivares has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (17 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.182 AVG .333
.237 OBP .404
.345 SLG .529
4 XBH 7
2 HR 1
4 RBI 5
12/3 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 20
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
