Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 65 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Brewers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.301).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 43 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.6 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Burnes enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Williamson has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard

