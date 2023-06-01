The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35) are not expected to be serious contenders this season, with +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they head into a matchup on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thunder NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Think the Thunder can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Thunder would not qualify after finishing as the No. 12 team in the Western Conference, 1.0 game behind the No. 10 Pelicans.

Team Games Back 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0 11 Utah Jazz 14.5 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 15.0 13 Portland Trail Blazers 15.0 14 San Antonio Spurs 29.5 15 Houston Rockets 31.0

Thunder Team Stats

This season, the Thunder have won 31 games so far (31-35).

This year, the Thunder are 20-15 at home with an 11-20 record on the road.

The Thunder have an 11-10 record in games they were listed as the favorite, while finishing 20-25 when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Thunder are 5-6. And they are 8-16 in games decided by two possessions or less.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, the Thunder have a 5-8 record. They are 6-2 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

When they have played as underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season, the Thunder are 17-16. Meanwhile, they have a 3-9 record when underdogs by three or fewer points.

Thunder Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+50000, eighth in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder's Top Players

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 31.2 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Joe, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a standout on the defensive end for Oklahoma City, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.