The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are set to match up on Thursday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their previous game against the Lakers, 113-111, on Monday. Jokic was their top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 14 13 1 3 3 Jamal Murray 25 3 5 2 1 0 Aaron Gordon 22 6 5 0 2 3

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat beat the Celtics on Monday, 103-84. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 28 points (and added six assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 7 6 3 0 3 Caleb Martin 26 10 3 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 12 10 7 0 1 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.8 13.7 10.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 7.4 6.6 2.4 0.7 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.9 5.4 6 2 0.3 2.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.8 9.4 3.6 1 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.7 7.9 2.1 0.5 0.6 2.8 Caleb Martin MIA 16.4 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 2.7

