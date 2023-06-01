Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are set to match up on Thursday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets won their previous game against the Lakers, 113-111, on Monday. Jokic was their top scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|30
|14
|13
|1
|3
|3
|Jamal Murray
|25
|3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Aaron Gordon
|22
|6
|5
|0
|2
|3
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat beat the Celtics on Monday, 103-84. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 28 points (and added six assists and seven boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|7
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Caleb Martin
|26
|10
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|12
|10
|7
|0
|1
|0
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|31.8
|13.7
|10.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|24.3
|7.4
|6.6
|2.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|27.9
|5.4
|6
|2
|0.3
|2.9
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|16.8
|9.4
|3.6
|1
|0.6
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|13.7
|7.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.6
|2.8
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|16.4
|5.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|2.7
