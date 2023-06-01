The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8.5) 219 -360 +295
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 218.5 -375 +290
PointsBet Nuggets (-9) 219 -360 +295
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 218.5 -370 +305

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These two teams average 225.3 points per game between them, 6.3 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4
Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -425 -5000
Heat +320 -

