Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.807) this season.
- Pasquantino has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has an RBI in 18 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (3-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.