Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals square off at Busch Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 15 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI (54 total hits).

He has a slash line of .262/.341/.466 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 26 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .232/.270/.438 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1) for his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

The 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .290/.395/.517 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.367/.565 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

