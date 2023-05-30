How to Watch the Royals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 56 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greinke (1-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Austin Gomber
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Karl Kauffmann
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
