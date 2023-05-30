Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Cardinals have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+155). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Kansas City's past three contests has been 9.3, a span in which the Royals and their opponents have gone under each time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 4-13 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 55 opportunities.

In seven games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 4-3-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-21 9-17 8-17 9-20 13-28 4-9

