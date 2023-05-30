Tuesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) and the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging four runs per game (220 total), Kansas City is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule