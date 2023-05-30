MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, May 30
In a Tuesday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to watch.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (25-27) play host to the Texas Rangers (34-19)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.298 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|9
The Miami Marlins (28-26) play the San Diego Padres (24-29)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.254 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+117
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (34-20) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (24-29)
The Guardians will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.263 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.338 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+130
|9
The New York Mets (27-27) face the Philadelphia Phillies (25-28)
The Phillies will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.243 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+116
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (28-25) play the Cincinnati Reds (24-29)
The Reds will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+149
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) take on the Kansas City Royals (17-38)
The Royals will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-186
|+159
|9
The Chicago Cubs (23-30) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-194
|+165
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (22-34) host the Los Angeles Angels (29-26)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+122
|9
The Houston Astros (31-22) play the Minnesota Twins (28-26)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.225 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) play the Colorado Rockies (24-31)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.319 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.335 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-250
|+208
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (11-45) host the Atlanta Braves (32-22)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.274 AVG, 1 HR, 23 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-245
|+202
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (28-26) play the New York Yankees (33-23)
The Yankees will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.247 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 38 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+118
|7
The San Francisco Giants (28-26) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+126
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) play host to the Washington Nationals (23-31)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-315
|+254
|9
