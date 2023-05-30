MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Cardinals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .210.
  • In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs six times (12.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.192 AVG .245
.289 OBP .302
.359 SLG .408
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
10 RBI 7
27/11 K/BB 19/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 22
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th.
