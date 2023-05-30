The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles and seven walks while hitting .272.

Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 7 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings